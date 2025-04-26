Left Menu

The Braveheart: Remembering Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh

Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a dedicated soldier from the Indian Army, was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. His remains were brought to Kolkata, where tributes were paid. Survived by his wife and children, he was remembered for his commitment to his country and his quiet nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Late Friday night, the body of Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists, arrived at the N S C Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim offered floral tributes to Sheikh's coffin, which was draped in the tricolour. The coffin will be transported to Sheikh's home in Nadia district. A gathering at the airport honored him with chants expressing their pride and loss.

Sheikh, remembered as a dedicated soldier and a quiet man, leaves behind his grieving family. His widow, still in disbelief over his death, shared her last interaction with him, which provided little reassurance until the devastating news arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

