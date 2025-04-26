Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks in Oman: A Pivotal Diplomatic Moment

In the shadow of escalating tensions, Iran and the United States have converged in Oman for pivotal discussions concerning Tehran's advancing nuclear program. The negotiations, set to unfold from Saturday, center on Iran's enrichment of uranium—a point of contention that may define the future of nuclear diplomacy in the region.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff remain reticent about specifics, expectations are high. Araghchi, having arrived in Oman, met with Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, reflecting Oman's ongoing role as a mediator. Meanwhile, Witkoff's diplomatic circuit included a stop in Moscow before joining talks in Oman.

Central to the talks is a potential deal to curtail Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for alleviating harsh US economic sanctions. US President Donald Trump has consistently underscored the threat of military action should an agreement falter, yet expresses optimism for a peaceful resolution. As Trump journeyed to Rome, he again voiced his preference for diplomacy over conflict, hoping for a humane solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)