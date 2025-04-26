Left Menu

RJD Criticizes PM Modi's Bihar Rally Amid National Mourning

The Rashtriya Janata Dal criticized PM Modi's recent Bihar visit, pointing out the contrast between a mourning nation and the PM's election rally. The criticism follows the deadly Pahalgam attack, with India taking significant diplomatic actions against Pakistan. Strong reactions and commitments against terrorism have been expressed by the PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:38 IST
RJD Criticizes PM Modi's Bihar Rally Amid National Mourning
Poster in Patna criticising PM Modi's Bihar visit (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Bihar was charged on Saturday as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding an election rally amidst a period of national mourning following the deadly Pahalgam attack. Posters prominently displayed in Patna lamented the perceived insensitivity, contrasting mourning with political campaigning.

The RJD's posters, initiated by party member Sanju Kohli, sarcastically suggested that PM Modi should focus on taking decisive action against terrorism, bolstered by national support. These materials contrasted images of Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against the backdrop of a solemn candlelight vigil honoring the victims.

In response to the catastrophic attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, India announced several diplomatic measures targeting Pakistan. Among these, the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and a reduction in diplomatic staff at the Pakistan High Commission have been key steps. PM Modi has vowed retribution against those responsible, reinforcing national resolve against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025