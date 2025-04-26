RJD Criticizes PM Modi's Bihar Rally Amid National Mourning

The political climate in Bihar was charged on Saturday as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding an election rally amidst a period of national mourning following the deadly Pahalgam attack. Posters prominently displayed in Patna lamented the perceived insensitivity, contrasting mourning with political campaigning.

The RJD's posters, initiated by party member Sanju Kohli, sarcastically suggested that PM Modi should focus on taking decisive action against terrorism, bolstered by national support. These materials contrasted images of Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against the backdrop of a solemn candlelight vigil honoring the victims.

In response to the catastrophic attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, India announced several diplomatic measures targeting Pakistan. Among these, the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and a reduction in diplomatic staff at the Pakistan High Commission have been key steps. PM Modi has vowed retribution against those responsible, reinforcing national resolve against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)