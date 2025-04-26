High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume
The United States and Iran have resumed negotiations in Oman, focusing on potentially reaching a deal to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. Tensions remain high, with US President Trump threatening military action and Iran warning of nuclear weapon development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:57 IST
- Country:
- Oman
A third round of important negotiations between Iran and the United States commenced Saturday in Oman, seeking to explore a potential agreement.
The talks, aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions, began with an announcement from Iranian state television, although American officials were not immediately available for comment.
Central to the discussions is the exchange of restricting Iran's nuclear progress for the removal of severe economic sanctions. This comes amidst threats from US President Donald Trump about possible military strikes, and Iran's warning of nuclear weapon development from its uranium stockpile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Intensifies Trade Negotiations with US Amid Global Tech Dynamics
India's Strategic Moves in Global Trade Negotiations
European Trade Negotiations: High-Stakes Washington Visit
India Stands Firm on Trade Negotiations Amid US Tariff Pause
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and US Prepare for Next Round