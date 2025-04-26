High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume

A third round of important negotiations between Iran and the United States commenced Saturday in Oman, seeking to explore a potential agreement.

The talks, aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions, began with an announcement from Iranian state television, although American officials were not immediately available for comment.

Central to the discussions is the exchange of restricting Iran's nuclear progress for the removal of severe economic sanctions. This comes amidst threats from US President Donald Trump about possible military strikes, and Iran's warning of nuclear weapon development from its uranium stockpile.

