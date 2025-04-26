Key Diplomatic Dialogue Ahead of Papal Ceremony
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a productive discussion prior to Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City. White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed their private meeting, promising more details on the conversation to be released soon.
The meeting, described as highly productive, took place in private, according to Steven Cheung, the White House communications director.
Cheung stated that further details regarding the topics discussed in this crucial exchange between the two leaders will be forthcoming.
