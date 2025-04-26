Left Menu

Key Diplomatic Dialogue Ahead of Papal Ceremony

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a productive discussion prior to Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City. White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed their private meeting, promising more details on the conversation to be released soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:20 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a substantive discussion just ahead of Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City.

The meeting, described as highly productive, took place in private, according to Steven Cheung, the White House communications director.

Cheung stated that further details regarding the topics discussed in this crucial exchange between the two leaders will be forthcoming.

