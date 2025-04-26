Key Diplomatic Dialogue Ahead of Papal Ceremony

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a substantive discussion just ahead of Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City.

The meeting, described as highly productive, took place in private, according to Steven Cheung, the White House communications director.

Cheung stated that further details regarding the topics discussed in this crucial exchange between the two leaders will be forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)