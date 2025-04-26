Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

Tensions between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh surge amid inflammatory remarks. Union Minister Giriraj Singh warns Bangladesh about repercussions for anti-Hindu actions. Pakistani Defense Minister cites past involvement in terrorism. India responds to attacks strongly, suspending visas and warning against terror strongholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:59 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Amid escalating cross-border tensions involving India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Union Minister Giriraj Singh declared on Saturday that while India's stance is 'live and let live,' actions against minorities in neighboring countries will not go unnoticed. He highlighted the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, pointing out the violence faced by the community, including attacks on temples.

In a separate situation, the Pakistani Defense Minister admitted to historic support for terrorist groups by Pakistan, leading to his warning of possible 'all-out war' with India. His comments were in response to inquiries about Pakistan's role in supporting such organizations, a point he attributed to pressure from Western nations during historical conflicts.

Reacting strongly to incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has taken decisive measures, including suspending visas for Pakistani nationals and putting diplomatic engagements on hold, such as the Indus Water Treaty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured citizens that those responsible would face severe consequences, emphasizing national resolve to eliminate terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

