High-Stakes Diplomacy Amidst New Escalations in Ukraine Conflict

Overnight Russian attacks have left three people dead in Ukraine, escalating tensions as US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Vatican City. The meeting, held at St. Peter's Basilica, comes during a critical time in the ongoing conflict.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, two fatalities were reported in Yarova, while another death occurred in Dnipropetrovsk. Officials disclosed that among the six injured were an 88-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl. As the violence unfolds, diplomatic efforts intensify.

President Trump and President Zelenskyy engaged in talks about potential pathways to peace, with Trump advocating for high-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Both leaders remain hopeful that significant developments, including an unconditional ceasefire, can be reached soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)