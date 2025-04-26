Left Menu

J&K Ministers Rally for Kashmiri Safety After Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo has taken proactive steps by meeting with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to ensure the safety and security of J&K residents in Punjab and Chandigarh. This move comes after reports of harassment against Kashmiri students and businesspeople following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo held a crucial meeting with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Itoo urged swift measures to ensure the safety of J&K residents currently in Punjab and Chandigarh, amid reports of harassment against Kashmiris.

Abdullah's administration responded by dispatching cabinet ministers nationwide to collaborate with state governments, aiming to safeguard Kashmiri students and the business community. This comes as part of efforts to restore a sense of security among those affected.

The initiative follows an alleged harassment incident involving a Kashmiri student in Punjab, prompting intervention by the Punjab State Women Commission. Ministers have been strategically placed in other major cities to provide support to the diaspora.

