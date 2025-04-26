Inferno at Iranian Port: Chemical Blast Rocks Shahid Rajaei Amid Tensions
A massive explosion at Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran, supposedly linked to a chemical used for missile propellants, has resulted in the death of four people and injured over 500 others, as Iran held nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman. The blast's cause is currently under investigation.
- Country:
- Oman
A large explosion and subsequent fire at Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday left four people dead and over 500 injured. The incident allegedly involved a chemical used for missile propellant, coinciding with Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations in Oman.
The Iranian Foreign Minister acknowledged that the nation's security services were on high alert due to prior sabotage attempts, although Iran hasn't directly suggested an attack. Authorities have denied links to Iran's oil industry while investigating the explosion's cause.
The port had received a controversial shipment of sodium perchlorate rocket fuel from China. Previously linked to hostilities involving Israel, the shipment was intended to replenish Iran's missile supplies. The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident, with further details pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and US Prepare for Next Round
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: US and Iran Navigate Nuclear Negotiations
US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations: A High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance
High-Stakes Dialogue: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Continue
Oman's Pivotal Role in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations