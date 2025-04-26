Inferno at Iranian Port: Chemical Blast Rocks Shahid Rajaei Amid Tensions

A large explosion and subsequent fire at Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday left four people dead and over 500 injured. The incident allegedly involved a chemical used for missile propellant, coinciding with Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations in Oman.

The Iranian Foreign Minister acknowledged that the nation's security services were on high alert due to prior sabotage attempts, although Iran hasn't directly suggested an attack. Authorities have denied links to Iran's oil industry while investigating the explosion's cause.

The port had received a controversial shipment of sodium perchlorate rocket fuel from China. Previously linked to hostilities involving Israel, the shipment was intended to replenish Iran's missile supplies. The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident, with further details pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)