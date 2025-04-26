Tensions Surge Over Indus Treaty: India-Pakistan Rhetoric Heats Up
In response to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks on the Indus Water Treaty, BJP leader Ravinder Raina emphasized India's military past, recalling historic conflicts. After a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions rose, highlighting Pakistan's perceived role in fueling terrorism. Meanwhile, Bhutto renewed Pakistan's stance on the river rights.
- Country:
- India
Following remarks by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari regarding the Indus Water Treaty, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravinder Raina issued a stark reminder of India's military prowess. He cited the wars of 1965 and 1971, as well as the Kargil conflict, to underscore India's capacity to defend its sovereignty.
Raina stressed India's peaceful nature but warned of potential repercussions for Pakistan. Talking about the recent Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, he highlighted Indian outrage over Pakistan's terrorist involvement, calling the incident a grave crime against humanity.
The escalation follows India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty post-attack. Bhutto, addressing supporters in Sukkur, echoed defiant rhetoric against perceived Indian aggression on the river, underscoring Pakistan's determination to protect its water rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
