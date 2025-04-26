BJYM Rallies for Justice: Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack

Left Menu

Hundreds of BJYM members rallied on EM Bypass protesting against the Pahalgam terror attack. Chanting slogans, they demanded action against the perpetrators. BJYM state president Indranil Khan led the demonstration, which caused traffic disruptions. The attack on April 22 resulted in 26 deaths, provoking widespread national outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:17 IST
Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members took to the streets on Saturday, staging a fervent rally on EM Bypass to condemn the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Brandishing the tricolour and saffron flags, the protesters chanted emphatic slogans such as 'Down, down Pakistan' and called for decisive action against those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. The demonstration, however, caused significant traffic delays from VIP Bazar to Ruby More.

Leading the outcry was BJYM state president Indranil Khan, supported by a large base of slogan-shouting followers. The April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, has ignited nationwide demands for justice and swift punishment of the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

