Odisha's Kuarmunda Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Attack
The small town of Kuarmunda in Odisha's Sundargarh district staged a 12-hour bandh to protest the Pahalgam attack. Residents closed businesses and demanded a martyrs' memorial for the victims. Government officials assured strong action, while political demonstrations condemned the attack on religious grounds.
In a significant show of unity, Kuarmunda, a small town in Odisha's Sundargarh district, observed a 12-hour bandh on Saturday. This was in protest against the April 22nd Pahalgam attack, which residents condemned as a religiously motivated atrocity.
Demonstrators urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against the perpetrators. In response, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra promised a strong response from the government, labeling the attack cowardly.
Political figures and BJP supporters also voiced their condemnation. Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced steps to deport Pakistani nationals, while Rourkela city witnessed a protest procession against the terror attack.
