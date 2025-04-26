Odisha's Kuarmunda Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

In a significant show of unity, Kuarmunda, a small town in Odisha's Sundargarh district, observed a 12-hour bandh on Saturday. This was in protest against the April 22nd Pahalgam attack, which residents condemned as a religiously motivated atrocity.

Demonstrators urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against the perpetrators. In response, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra promised a strong response from the government, labeling the attack cowardly.

Political figures and BJP supporters also voiced their condemnation. Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced steps to deport Pakistani nationals, while Rourkela city witnessed a protest procession against the terror attack.

