Left Menu

Odisha's Kuarmunda Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

The small town of Kuarmunda in Odisha's Sundargarh district staged a 12-hour bandh to protest the Pahalgam attack. Residents closed businesses and demanded a martyrs' memorial for the victims. Government officials assured strong action, while political demonstrations condemned the attack on religious grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:42 IST
Odisha's Kuarmunda Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of unity, Kuarmunda, a small town in Odisha's Sundargarh district, observed a 12-hour bandh on Saturday. This was in protest against the April 22nd Pahalgam attack, which residents condemned as a religiously motivated atrocity.

Demonstrators urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against the perpetrators. In response, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra promised a strong response from the government, labeling the attack cowardly.

Political figures and BJP supporters also voiced their condemnation. Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced steps to deport Pakistani nationals, while Rourkela city witnessed a protest procession against the terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025