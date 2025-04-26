Left Menu

Palestinian Leadership Shift: Abbas Names al-Sheikh as Vice President

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed Hussein al-Sheikh as vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, a move seen as designating a potential successor. Though al-Sheikh is now a front-runner among Fatah politicians, the decision does not guarantee he will be the next Palestinian president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:22 IST
Palestinian Leadership Shift: Abbas Names al-Sheikh as Vice President

In a significant political maneuver, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed veteran aide Hussein al-Sheikh as the vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). This development suggests that Abbas, now 89, is preparing grounds to establish a potential successor. At 64, al-Sheikh is a seasoned politician with extensive experience within the PLO and the Palestinian Authority.

The appointment raises al-Sheikh's profile as the leading contender to succeed Abbas. Yet, despite the high-level endorsement, succession is not assured. The decision remains dependent on the PLO's executive committee's approval, as several members view themselves as eligible contenders. If Abbas were to become incapacitated, al-Sheikh would serve in a caretaker role initially.

As tensions continue in Gaza, and while al-Sheikh maintains crucial relations with Israeli and Arab allies, his popularity with the general Palestinian public remains low. His coordination with Israel, although vital for political maneuvers, has drawn criticism as Abbas' leadership attempts to navigate the complex dynamics of Palestinian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025