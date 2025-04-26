Palestinian Leadership Shift: Abbas Names al-Sheikh as Vice President

In a significant political maneuver, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed veteran aide Hussein al-Sheikh as the vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). This development suggests that Abbas, now 89, is preparing grounds to establish a potential successor. At 64, al-Sheikh is a seasoned politician with extensive experience within the PLO and the Palestinian Authority.

The appointment raises al-Sheikh's profile as the leading contender to succeed Abbas. Yet, despite the high-level endorsement, succession is not assured. The decision remains dependent on the PLO's executive committee's approval, as several members view themselves as eligible contenders. If Abbas were to become incapacitated, al-Sheikh would serve in a caretaker role initially.

As tensions continue in Gaza, and while al-Sheikh maintains crucial relations with Israeli and Arab allies, his popularity with the general Palestinian public remains low. His coordination with Israel, although vital for political maneuvers, has drawn criticism as Abbas' leadership attempts to navigate the complex dynamics of Palestinian governance.

