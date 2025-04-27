Thackeray Cousins: A Political Reunion in the Making?

Speculations surrounding a possible reunion between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are intensifying, as both leaders express willingness to overcome past grievances for a united front in championing Marathi pride.

The reunion comes at a politically challenging time for both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), whose recent election track records have been disappointing, further fueling interest in a collaborative effort.

Nevertheless, significant hurdles remain, including entrenched personal differences, distinct political ideologies, and past grievances between the cousins, raising questions about whether such a union can be truly realized.

