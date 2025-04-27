Thackeray Cousins: A Political Reunion in the Making?
Speculations of reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray grow, driven by their mutual interest in Marathi pride. However, personal and organizational differences, past baggage, and distinct political ideologies present challenges. The potential alliance comes amid declining electoral performance, sparking enthusiasm but also questions among supporters.
- Country:
- India
Speculations surrounding a possible reunion between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are intensifying, as both leaders express willingness to overcome past grievances for a united front in championing Marathi pride.
The reunion comes at a politically challenging time for both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), whose recent election track records have been disappointing, further fueling interest in a collaborative effort.
Nevertheless, significant hurdles remain, including entrenched personal differences, distinct political ideologies, and past grievances between the cousins, raising questions about whether such a union can be truly realized.
(With inputs from agencies.)