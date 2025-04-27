Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins: A Political Reunion in the Making?

Speculations of reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray grow, driven by their mutual interest in Marathi pride. However, personal and organizational differences, past baggage, and distinct political ideologies present challenges. The potential alliance comes amid declining electoral performance, sparking enthusiasm but also questions among supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:51 IST
Thackeray Cousins: A Political Reunion in the Making?
Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Speculations surrounding a possible reunion between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are intensifying, as both leaders express willingness to overcome past grievances for a united front in championing Marathi pride.

The reunion comes at a politically challenging time for both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), whose recent election track records have been disappointing, further fueling interest in a collaborative effort.

Nevertheless, significant hurdles remain, including entrenched personal differences, distinct political ideologies, and past grievances between the cousins, raising questions about whether such a union can be truly realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025