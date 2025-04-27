India's Rising Tensions Explored: Terrorist Attacks and Their Ramifications

India is on high alert following a series of incidents that have intensified national tensions. In his public address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that justice will be served for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Authorities are actively pursuing the conspirators involved.

In terms of law enforcement, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken the lead in the ongoing investigation into the terror attack. At the same time, reports have confirmed that Pakistani troops have violated the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire for the third consecutive night, prompting counteraction by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, in the political arena, discussions are underway regarding a potential reunion between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. Despite the promising nature of this alliance, challenges remain due to personal relationships and organizational differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)