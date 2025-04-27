Siddaramaiah's 'War Only If Inevitable' Remark Sparks Controversy
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified his 'no need for war' comments following a Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing war should only occur if unavoidable. The remarks, amplified by Pakistani media, faced backlash from BJP who accused him of appeasement. Siddaramaiah stressed security responsibility lies with India’s central government.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is under the spotlight for his comments suggesting that war should only be considered as a last resort. After his statement, made in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, received attention from Pakistani media, Siddaramaiah clarified that he did not advocate against war entirely but emphasized it is not a solution.
Siddaramaiah asserted that the security lapse was the central government's responsibility, given the attack resulted in 26 casualties, including two from Karnataka. As reactions poured in, the BJP criticized Siddaramaiah, accusing him of weakening India's stance and labeling him as catering to minority sentiments.
Prominent BJP figures joined the fray, urging Siddaramaiah to apologize and labeling his remarks as unfit for his position. They reiterated the importance of unity on national issues and condemned what they saw as downplaying the seriousness of terrorist threats.
