Balancing Security and Civilian Rights: Mehbooba Mufti's Plea
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti urges the Indian government to carefully differentiate between terrorists and civilians amid a security crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, she warns against alienating innocent citizens, highlighting reports of mass arrests and property demolitions affecting common Kashmiris.
The Indian government's intensified security operation in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked a cautionary response from PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. In light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Mufti emphasized the need for the government to carefully distinguish between terrorists and innocent civilians.
Mufti expressed her concerns amid reports of widespread arrests and demolitions targeting both militants and innocent citizens. She warned that alienating Kashmir's civilian population could inadvertently aid terrorist objectives by fostering division and fear.
The attack, which occurred in Baisaran meadows, saw terrorists opening fire on tourists, resulting in 26 fatalities. This incident is the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama attack, underscoring the volatile security situation in the region.
