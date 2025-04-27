Lee Jae-myung: Leading South Korea from Crisis to Unity

In a decisive political move, the Democratic Party of Korea announced Lee Jae-myung as their candidate for South Korea's upcoming presidential election on June 3. Leading in opinion polls, Lee is set to challenge the conservative People Power Party, which will declare its candidate on May 3.

Speaking after his nomination, Lee emphasized his role not only as a party candidate but as a representative of the nation's hope for unity and crisis recovery. He pledged to bolster defense capabilities and position South Korea as a leader in high-tech industries and cultural influence, while promoting democratic values.

Having led the Democratic Party to a parliamentary victory in 2024, Lee was anticipated to secure the candidacy, despite controversies including a narrow loss in the 2022 presidential election and legal issues relating to a property development scandal. His political journey reflects a commitment to navigating South Korea through its current political and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)