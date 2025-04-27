Trump's Trade War: A Rubber Duck Ripple Effect

President Trump's April 9 tariff hike on China has sent ripples through American businesses. Steve Egan, a Florida-based distributor, saw prices for 5,000 rubber ducks leap overnight, stalling orders critical for local clients. 'Everything's in limbo,' lamented Egan, one of many experiencing financial strain.

Over the past weeks, Trump's aggressive tariff policies have stirred concerns across the U.S. Reuters' interviews reveal a common sentiment among Trump voters: while a few maintain faith in promised manufacturing jobs, others fear prolonged economic instability.

Key voter concerns include plummeting stock values and halted consumer spending. Despite the turmoil, the White House stands firm, citing past success with tariffs. But as midterm elections approach, signs of waning support raise questions about Trump's economic strategy.

