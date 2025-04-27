Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Reshaping America and the World in 100 Days

President Donald Trump has taken numerous bold steps during his initial 100 days in office. These include instigating a tariff war and reducing U.S. foreign aid, heavily impacting both domestic affairs and international relations. Additionally, Trump's administration is involved in controversial immigration actions and has faced scrutiny over media investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:30 IST
Trump's Bold Moves: Reshaping America and the World in 100 Days
Trump

In a whirlwind return to office, President Donald Trump has initiated a global tariff war and reduced American foreign aid. His administration, within its first 100 days, has taken a stance that threatens the established world order shaped by post-World War II diplomacy.

Amidst escalated immigration enforcement, U.S. universities are stepping in to assist foreign students navigating the complexities brought upon by changes in policy. Meanwhile, national controversies, including the potential conflict of interest involving Trump's media investments, are under scrutiny.

As Trump navigates domestic and international territory with decisive measures, his policies on trade, immigration, and SEC oversight continue to stir debate. With promises of future 'torpedoes,' Trump hints at further disruptive plans as his administration looks to define America's next chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025