Trump's Bold Moves: Reshaping America and the World in 100 Days

In a whirlwind return to office, President Donald Trump has initiated a global tariff war and reduced American foreign aid. His administration, within its first 100 days, has taken a stance that threatens the established world order shaped by post-World War II diplomacy.

Amidst escalated immigration enforcement, U.S. universities are stepping in to assist foreign students navigating the complexities brought upon by changes in policy. Meanwhile, national controversies, including the potential conflict of interest involving Trump's media investments, are under scrutiny.

As Trump navigates domestic and international territory with decisive measures, his policies on trade, immigration, and SEC oversight continue to stir debate. With promises of future 'torpedoes,' Trump hints at further disruptive plans as his administration looks to define America's next chapter.

