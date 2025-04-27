Allegations of Ukrainian Involvement in Russian General's Assassination
A suspect in the assassination of Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik has confessed to being paid by the Ukrainian Security Service. This incident marks the second assassination of a high-ranking Russian military figure in recent months linked to Ukraine, following the death of Gen. Igor Kirillov.
Russian authorities have revealed that the suspect in the assassination of General Yaroslav Moskalik confessed to being paid by the Ukrainian Security Service.
According to the Investigative Committee, Ignat Kuzin admitted to planting the explosive device that killed Moskalik near Moscow. Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on these allegations.
This event follows the earlier assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, raising tensions between Russia and Ukraine over these targeted attacks.
