Urgency for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal: U.S. Weighs Mediation Commitment

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the urgency of reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, stating that time for diplomacy might be running out. Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Rubio conveyed that Washington is reassessing whether to continue its mediation efforts.

Rubio indicated that the U.S. needs to determine if both countries are close enough to a consensus to justify ongoing diplomatic engagement. Without progress, a re-evaluation of national priorities is on the table.

The Trump administration hasn't set a specific deadline for breakthroughs, but the window for achieving a deal appears limited, according to Rubio. The focus remains on assessing both sides' willingness to resolve the conflict sustainably.

