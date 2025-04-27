Left Menu

Urgency for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal: U.S. Weighs Mediation Commitment

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for a prompt peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. is reassessing its role as a mediator, questioning if further investment of resources is warranted, given the uncertain prospect of reaching a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:01 IST
Urgency for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal: U.S. Weighs Mediation Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the urgency of reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, stating that time for diplomacy might be running out. Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Rubio conveyed that Washington is reassessing whether to continue its mediation efforts.

Rubio indicated that the U.S. needs to determine if both countries are close enough to a consensus to justify ongoing diplomatic engagement. Without progress, a re-evaluation of national priorities is on the table.

The Trump administration hasn't set a specific deadline for breakthroughs, but the window for achieving a deal appears limited, according to Rubio. The focus remains on assessing both sides' willingness to resolve the conflict sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025