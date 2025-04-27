Left Menu

Decisive Battle Begins: India's Fierce Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed a harsh response to those responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as tensions rise between India and Pakistan. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified efforts against the terror network following the massacre, while diplomatic and military confrontations escalate between the two neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning, promising the 'harshest' response against the perpetrators behind the deadly Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. In his radio address, Modi condemned the violence intended to disrupt peace in the region, emphasizing a firm stance against terrorism.

In response to the attack, Indian authorities have intensified a crackdown on the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, demolishing houses of alleged terrorists and detaining their sympathizers. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also launched a probe to uncover the conspiracy behind the tragic incident.

As tensions rise, India and Pakistan find themselves in a diplomatic standoff. India announced punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties, while Pakistan has responded by closing its airspace to Indian flights and halting trade.

