Decisive Battle Begins: India's Fierce Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning, promising the 'harshest' response against the perpetrators behind the deadly Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. In his radio address, Modi condemned the violence intended to disrupt peace in the region, emphasizing a firm stance against terrorism.

In response to the attack, Indian authorities have intensified a crackdown on the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, demolishing houses of alleged terrorists and detaining their sympathizers. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also launched a probe to uncover the conspiracy behind the tragic incident.

As tensions rise, India and Pakistan find themselves in a diplomatic standoff. India announced punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties, while Pakistan has responded by closing its airspace to Indian flights and halting trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)