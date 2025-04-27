Left Menu

Congress Leaders Survive Attack on Campaign Trail in Assam

Congress MP Pradyut Borodoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora were attacked by masked miscreants during a panchayat election campaign in Assam's Nagaon district. Both leaders sustained minor injuries, and their vehicles were damaged. Bordoloi alleged that the assault was orchestrated by the ruling BJP, a claim under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident during the panchayat election campaign in Assam, Congress MP Pradyut Borodoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora were assaulted by a group of unidentified assailants. The attack occurred as they were traveling between meetings in Nagaon district, reportedly carried out by 10-12 masked individuals.

Although the Congress leaders escaped with minor injuries, their vehicles suffered extensive damage, with windshields smashed by iron rods and hockey sticks, according to police reports. An FIR has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing to apprehend the culprits. Both lawmakers received first aid at a local health center post-attack.

Speaking to the press, MP Borodoloi condemned the assault, alleging that it was a premeditated act sponsored by the ruling BJP amidst the upcoming panchayat polls. This attack marks the third such incident involving Congress leaders in recent times, highlighting escalating political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

