Tensions Mount as Russia Intensifies Drone and Airstrike Campaign in Ukraine

Russia unleashed a comprehensive aerial assault on Ukraine early Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals. The attacks followed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump expressing skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin's interest in concluding the war.

Airstrikes in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk, claimed three lives, while a drone attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, killed one person and injured a 14-year-old girl. Russia's aggressive moves occurred post-claims of regaining regions in Kursk, where clashes with Ukrainian forces persist.

Following Trump's remarks at Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City, where he briefly met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, further U.S. sanctions against Russia remain a possibility. As discussions about resolution measures continue, the coming days are critical, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)