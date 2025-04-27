Left Menu

Borderline Politics: Gogoi vs. Sarma in Assam's Political Crossfire

The Congress backs MP Gaurav Gogoi against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused him of Pakistan links. Congress calls the allegations baseless, supporting Gogoi as a truthful leader facing a 'police state.' The spat highlights ongoing political tensions and corruption accusations in Assam.

Updated: 27-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:26 IST
Borderline Politics: Gogoi vs. Sarma in Assam's Political Crossfire
Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, the Congress has strongly defended its MP, Gaurav Gogoi, against accusations from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concerning alleged links to Pakistan. The Congress has dismissed these claims as unfounded and accuses Sarma of exploiting sensitive border issues for political gain.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal condemned Sarma's attacks on Gogoi, labeling them as 'pathetic' and 'below the belt.' He stated that Sarma's focus on Gogoi's family diverts attention from corruption charges Sarma must address. The Congress emphasizes the need for unity against Pakistan, criticizing Sarma's narrative as baseless.

The war of words continued on social media, with Gogoi countering by questioning Sarma's integrity and corruption allegations. This controversy underscores deep-seated political tensions within Assam's leadership, further intensified by upcoming electoral challenges and investigations into alleged illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

