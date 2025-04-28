Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Shakeup: Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy Dropped in Major Reshuffle

Tamil Nadu's cabinet sees a major reshuffle as ministers Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy are ousted amid public and legal pressures. BJP's Tamilisai Soundarajan calls it a delayed decision, hinting at deeper issues within the DMK government as the state prepares for future electoral challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Shakeup: Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy Dropped in Major Reshuffle
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's government has seen significant changes as two key ministers, Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy, were removed from their posts in a cabinet reshuffle. The move followed intense public and judicial scrutiny and was described as overdue by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Soundarajan remarked that the decision reflects broader issues within the DMK government and speculated on potential political upheaval in the upcoming 2026 election. In a sharp critique of the current administration, she suggested that ministerial meetings might as well be held in prison due to corruption allegations involving several members.

The reshuffle, approved by Governor R.N. Ravi at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's recommendation, entails notable changes: V Senthil Balaji faced consequences under Supreme Court pressure over a money laundering case, while K Ponmudy was reeled in after controversial public remarks. The appointments see SS Sivasankar and S Muthusamy taking on expanded roles, with T Mano Thangaraj joining the cabinet. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for today at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025