Tamil Nadu Ministerial Shakeup: Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy Dropped in Major Reshuffle

Tamil Nadu's government has seen significant changes as two key ministers, Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy, were removed from their posts in a cabinet reshuffle. The move followed intense public and judicial scrutiny and was described as overdue by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Soundarajan remarked that the decision reflects broader issues within the DMK government and speculated on potential political upheaval in the upcoming 2026 election. In a sharp critique of the current administration, she suggested that ministerial meetings might as well be held in prison due to corruption allegations involving several members.

The reshuffle, approved by Governor R.N. Ravi at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's recommendation, entails notable changes: V Senthil Balaji faced consequences under Supreme Court pressure over a money laundering case, while K Ponmudy was reeled in after controversial public remarks. The appointments see SS Sivasankar and S Muthusamy taking on expanded roles, with T Mano Thangaraj joining the cabinet. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for today at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)