Tensions Escalate as Houthi Rebels Allege Airstrike on Migrant Prison in Yemen

Houthi rebels in Yemen claim an airstrike hit a prison holding African migrants, as tensions rise due to intensified US airstrikes aimed at curbing the rebels' activities linked to Iran's nuclear program. The situation highlights ongoing geopolitical struggles in the region and their humanitarian impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels allege that an airstrike targeted a prison housing African migrants in Saada governorate, a stronghold for the rebels. Their al-Masirah satellite channel broadcasted graphic footage depicting dead bodies and injuries resulting from the explosion.

While the military's Central Command has not yet commented, this incident coincides with an intensified airstrike campaign by the Trump administration against the Houthis. This campaign is part of efforts to negotiate with Iran over its nuclear ambitions.

The American military acknowledged conducting over 800 strikes in their ongoing operation. These efforts are fueled by concerns over attacks on crucial global trade routes and the threat posed by the Houthis' association with Iran's resistance axis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

