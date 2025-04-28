Left Menu

North Korea's Secret Support: Revealing Their Role in the Russia-Ukraine War

North Korea's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict was officially confirmed as they aided Russian troops in reclaiming the Kursk region. President Putin expressed gratitude for their alliance. The North Korean deployment underlines the growing ties between the two nations, potentially influencing military and economic support exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:14 IST
North Korea's Secret Support: Revealing Their Role in the Russia-Ukraine War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to North Korea for assisting his troops against Ukrainian forces, acknowledging their crucial role in the conflict. This announcement came soon after North Korea confirmed their deployment for the first time, signaling a closer military partnership between the two countries.

The statements come just days after Russia claimed to have fully regained the Kursk region, previously seized by Ukrainian forces. While Ukraine contests this claim, the announcement underscores the strengthening alliance between North Korea and Russia, emphasizing their mutual defense commitments.

Notably, North Korea's military assistance to Russia, including both troops and weapons, raises concerns for South Korea and the US, who worry about potential exchanges of advanced military technology. This development highlights a significant shift in regional dynamics, as North Korea seeks both military technology and security assurances from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025