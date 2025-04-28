North Korea's Secret Support: Revealing Their Role in the Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to North Korea for assisting his troops against Ukrainian forces, acknowledging their crucial role in the conflict. This announcement came soon after North Korea confirmed their deployment for the first time, signaling a closer military partnership between the two countries.

The statements come just days after Russia claimed to have fully regained the Kursk region, previously seized by Ukrainian forces. While Ukraine contests this claim, the announcement underscores the strengthening alliance between North Korea and Russia, emphasizing their mutual defense commitments.

Notably, North Korea's military assistance to Russia, including both troops and weapons, raises concerns for South Korea and the US, who worry about potential exchanges of advanced military technology. This development highlights a significant shift in regional dynamics, as North Korea seeks both military technology and security assurances from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)