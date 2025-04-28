Global Leaders Unite Against Pahalgam Attack

Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai on Monday condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, describing it as 'unpleasant and ghastly'. He expressed solidarity with the Indian people following the tragic event that has shocked the international community.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Bhattarai stated, 'We are with the people of India,' reinforcing the strong ties and mutual support between neighboring countries in the face of terror.

The attack occurred on April 22, when terrorists opened fire at tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam, killing 26 individuals, including a Nepal national. The heinous act has drawn widespread condemnation, emphasizing the urgent need for international unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)