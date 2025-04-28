Global Leaders Unite Against Pahalgam Attack

Left Menu

Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing solidarity with India. The attack on April 22 resulted in 26 deaths, including a Nepal national, and has elicited global condemnation. Bhattarai's statement followed a moment of silence for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:22 IST
Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai on Monday condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, describing it as 'unpleasant and ghastly'. He expressed solidarity with the Indian people following the tragic event that has shocked the international community.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Bhattarai stated, 'We are with the people of India,' reinforcing the strong ties and mutual support between neighboring countries in the face of terror.

The attack occurred on April 22, when terrorists opened fire at tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam, killing 26 individuals, including a Nepal national. The heinous act has drawn widespread condemnation, emphasizing the urgent need for international unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

