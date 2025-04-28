Trump’s Whirlwind Return: Promises Kept, Progress Questioned

After reclaiming the presidency, Donald Trump has embarked on a whirlwind campaign to deliver on a slew of pledges, leveraging support from a GOP-controlled Congress. From immigration enforcement to trade tariffs, his administration is reshaping policy. Yet, among this activity, legal battles and questions loom large.

One of Trump's key priorities has been stringent immigration control, resulting in a significant drop in illegal border crossings. Despite deportation efforts, the legality of his methods remains under judicial scrutiny. Concurrently, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs intended to protect domestic industries but risks escalating consumer prices.

Trump's ambitious agenda also targets cultural policies, including restricting diversity initiatives and rolling back transgender rights. His administration's aggressive approach has sparked widespread debate, especially following the pardon of January 6 rioters. As he nears the 100-day mark, the future impact of these initiatives is still unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)