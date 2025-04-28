Left Menu

Special Parliament Session Urged Following Pahalgam Attack

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha urged PM Modi to convene a Special Parliament Session to discuss the Pahalgam attack's impacts. Jha emphasized the need for unity, justice, and open dialogue during national crises. India has intensified measures against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism after the deadliest strike since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:16 IST
Special Parliament Session Urged Following Pahalgam Attack
RJD MP Manoj Jha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a Special Session of Parliament to address the recent Pahalgam attack, highlighting its implications for the nation's security and public well-being. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Jha stressed that Parliament serves as a vital platform for the expression of democratic will.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Jha urged for a unified parliamentary response to the tragedy. He called for MPs to pay tribute to the victims of the attack and to renew commitments to national unity, justice, and peace. The Rashtriya Janata Dal representative underscored the importance of transparency and political collaboration during challenging times.

Jha's appeal comes as India has stepped up its stance against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. This response follows the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which is one of the most severe assaults since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Measures announced by the Cabinet Committee on Security include the withdrawal of military advisors from both nations' high commissions and the closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025