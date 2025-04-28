Special Parliament Session Urged Following Pahalgam Attack

Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a Special Session of Parliament to address the recent Pahalgam attack, highlighting its implications for the nation's security and public well-being. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Jha stressed that Parliament serves as a vital platform for the expression of democratic will.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Jha urged for a unified parliamentary response to the tragedy. He called for MPs to pay tribute to the victims of the attack and to renew commitments to national unity, justice, and peace. The Rashtriya Janata Dal representative underscored the importance of transparency and political collaboration during challenging times.

Jha's appeal comes as India has stepped up its stance against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. This response follows the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which is one of the most severe assaults since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Measures announced by the Cabinet Committee on Security include the withdrawal of military advisors from both nations' high commissions and the closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)