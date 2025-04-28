Karnataka BJP Urges Governor to Revoke MLA Suspensions Amid Controversies

The leadership of the Karnataka BJP, including state chief BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking his intervention to reverse the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs. The suspension resulted from protests against Muslim reservation policies and accusations against Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna. Ashoka criticized the suspension as anti-democratic, claiming it impedes the party's legislative duties.

During a news conference, Ashoka expressed that last session's protests were linked to concerns over Minister Rajanna's involvement in a 'honeytrap' case and reservations for Muslims. He contended that Speaker UT Khader's decision to sideline BJP members contradicts democratic norms. Ashoka cited previous disruptions by Congress MLAs during BJP rule, emphasizing adherence to democratic principles in those instances.

Highlighting the significance of opposition in democracy, Ashoka said they had approached the Law Minister and Speaker for the suspension's withdrawal. He indicated the Governor's assurance of dialogue with the Speaker and government. The suspension, announced on March 21, was due to disturbances during a session where BJP MLAs protested against a bill granting minority reservations. The bill was passed despite aggressive demonstrations which led to chaotic scenes in the Assembly.

