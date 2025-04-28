Left Menu

United Against Terror: Congress Condemns the Pahalgam Attack

Congress strongly denounces the Pahalgam attack, with leader Gulam Ahmed Mir affirming support for governmental efforts to restore peace. The attack, resulting in 26 deaths near Pahalgam, united India in condemnation. The Congress calls for national unity, urging decisive government action to prevent future attacks.

Updated: 28-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:33 IST
In a strong condemnation, Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as inhumane and barbaric, solidifying the party's solidarity with governmental peace efforts.

Highlighting nationwide protests against the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam, Mir emphasized India's unified front against terrorism.

The Congress passed a resolution in support of governmental security measures, urging national unity and decisive action to prevent future terror acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

