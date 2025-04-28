United Against Terror: Congress Condemns the Pahalgam Attack
Congress strongly denounces the Pahalgam attack, with leader Gulam Ahmed Mir affirming support for governmental efforts to restore peace. The attack, resulting in 26 deaths near Pahalgam, united India in condemnation. The Congress calls for national unity, urging decisive government action to prevent future attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strong condemnation, Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as inhumane and barbaric, solidifying the party's solidarity with governmental peace efforts.
Highlighting nationwide protests against the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam, Mir emphasized India's unified front against terrorism.
The Congress passed a resolution in support of governmental security measures, urging national unity and decisive action to prevent future terror acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- terror
- attack
- Congress
- Gulam Ahmed Mir
- national unity
- India
- tourists
- safety
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Renaissance in India's Nuclear Energy: The US Partnership
India's Road Network Revolution: A Rs 10 Lakh Crore Transformation
BP Targets New Gas Output in India Amid Policy Reforms
India Emerges as Key Player Amid US-China Toy Tariffs
India's Coal Import Decline: A Shift Towards Energy Independence