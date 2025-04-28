United Against Terror: Congress Condemns the Pahalgam Attack

In a strong condemnation, Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as inhumane and barbaric, solidifying the party's solidarity with governmental peace efforts.

Highlighting nationwide protests against the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam, Mir emphasized India's unified front against terrorism.

The Congress passed a resolution in support of governmental security measures, urging national unity and decisive action to prevent future terror acts.

