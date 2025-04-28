Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Permanent Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump is urging for a permanent ceasefire to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump expressed frustration with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, insisting that they must negotiate to bring lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:35 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for a lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, pressing for a permanent ceasefire, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Speaking on Monday, Leavitt highlighted Trump's mounting frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing the necessity of negotiations to achieve peace.

Despite Putin's offer of a temporary ceasefire, Trump remains firm in his stance for a permanent solution to end hostilities.

