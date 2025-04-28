Hungary's Parliamentary Turbulence: Opposition Protest Spurs Unprecedented Ban

In an unprecedented decision, Hungary's parliament has voted to temporarily ban six opposition lawmakers from participating in sessions following their protest against a law prohibiting Pride marches. The protest, marked by smoke flares, occurred within the chamber and has stirred significant political tensions.

The law, backed by the nationalist Fidesz party led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was thrust into the spotlight on March 18. It has faced backlash from more than 20 envoys and human rights advocates. During the parliamentary session, independent and Momentum party lawmakers protested by lighting smoke flares and displaying images of Orban with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Speaker Laszlo Kover's decision to impose disciplinary measures has ensured that three lawmakers will not return until after the summer break. The move comes amidst heightened scrutiny of Orban's administration, notorious for its stringent policies towards the LGBTQ+ community and independent media in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)