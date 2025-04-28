Left Menu

Hungary's Parliamentary Turbulence: Opposition Protest Spurs Unprecedented Ban

In a historic move, Hungary's parliament has temporarily banned six opposition lawmakers and reduced their salaries due to protests against a law banning Pride marches. The protest included using smoke flares and displaying manipulated images, leading to disciplinary action just before the spring session ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:56 IST
Hungary's Parliamentary Turbulence: Opposition Protest Spurs Unprecedented Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In an unprecedented decision, Hungary's parliament has voted to temporarily ban six opposition lawmakers from participating in sessions following their protest against a law prohibiting Pride marches. The protest, marked by smoke flares, occurred within the chamber and has stirred significant political tensions.

The law, backed by the nationalist Fidesz party led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was thrust into the spotlight on March 18. It has faced backlash from more than 20 envoys and human rights advocates. During the parliamentary session, independent and Momentum party lawmakers protested by lighting smoke flares and displaying images of Orban with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Speaker Laszlo Kover's decision to impose disciplinary measures has ensured that three lawmakers will not return until after the summer break. The move comes amidst heightened scrutiny of Orban's administration, notorious for its stringent policies towards the LGBTQ+ community and independent media in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025