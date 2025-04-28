Left Menu

China Calls for Calm Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack

China expressed support for measures to alleviate escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack. While advocating for a swift investigation, China refrained from committing participation. Both nations were urged to exercise restraint to maintain regional stability and peace, as tensions impact pivotal treaties and agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has welcomed measures to ease growing tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The call for a swift and impartial investigation has been emphasized by China's Foreign Ministry, although a commitment to participate in the inquiry remains unaddressed.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun articulated China's stance at a media briefing, underscoring the need for peaceful coexistence between India and Pakistan to ensure regional stability. The attack, which resulted in substantial casualties and has strained diplomatic ties, led to China's plea for dialogue and restraint.

In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, prompting Pakistan to halt the Simla Agreement. As pressure mounts, both countries face the challenge of navigating the crisis while balancing regional peace efforts, with China offering support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

