BJP Blasts Congress Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

The BJP has launched a blistering attack on the Congress for controversial statements made by its leaders regarding the Pahalgam terror attack which tragically resulted in 26 fatalities. Congress leaders were criticized for remarks that questioned the necessity of a conflict with Pakistan and commented on the terrorist's targeting of non-Muslim tourists.

The Congress, in response, reaffirmed that only the official party line, as expressed by leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, truly represents its stance on the attack. The ruling BJP has challenged the Congress on its leadership and control over its members, as well as the implications of these remarks on India's international reputation.

Ex-Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also took aim at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his reluctance to visit a bereaved family. He questioned the intent of Congress leaders, suggesting their comments were exploited by Pakistan to defame India, and called for accountability within the Congress party.

