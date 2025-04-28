India-Afghanistan Diplomatic Boost: Key Talks on Trade and Cooperation
Anand Prakash, a senior Indian diplomat, engaged with Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration, holding key talks with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Official reports highlight the meeting's focus on fortifying political ties and boosting trade collaboration.
Central to discussions were visa facilitation and the resumption of previously suspended infrastructure projects, signaling India's continued interest in aiding Kabul's reconstruction efforts. Both nations expressed mutual desires to expand bilateral engagements.
Despite the absence of formal recognition from India towards the Taliban government, diplomatic overtures continue, reflecting New Delhi's strategic interest in a stable and inclusive governance structure in Afghanistan.
