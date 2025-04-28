Left Menu

India-Afghanistan Diplomatic Boost: Key Talks on Trade and Cooperation

Anand Prakash, a top Indian diplomat, met Taliban Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss enhancing diplomatic ties and trade cooperation. The talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, easing visa processes, and resuming India's infrastructure projects, as Afghanistan assured its non-threat stance to India.

Anand Prakash, a senior Indian diplomat, engaged with Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration, holding key talks with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Official reports highlight the meeting's focus on fortifying political ties and boosting trade collaboration.

Central to discussions were visa facilitation and the resumption of previously suspended infrastructure projects, signaling India's continued interest in aiding Kabul's reconstruction efforts. Both nations expressed mutual desires to expand bilateral engagements.

Despite the absence of formal recognition from India towards the Taliban government, diplomatic overtures continue, reflecting New Delhi's strategic interest in a stable and inclusive governance structure in Afghanistan.

