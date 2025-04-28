Tharoor Advocates Decisive Response to Pahalgam Attack
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for a decisive response to the Pahalgam attack. While acknowledging intelligence failures, he argued that accountability should follow a resolution to the crisis. His statements stirred debate within Congress, with some questioning the timing for addressing governmental accountability.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called for a firm response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that such acts should not go unpunished. He insisted that the perpetrators must understand the consequences of their actions.
Tharoor's comments, acknowledging intelligence lapses but urging a delay in the accountability debate, have sparked controversy within his party, leading some members to challenge his stance.
Drawing parallels with Israel's unified political support post-Hamas attack, Tharoor argued that addressing government accountability should be postponed until after the immediate crisis is resolved, despite strong public opinion against leaders.
