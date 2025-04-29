CEOs Gather at White House for Investment Discussions

Executives from leading firms like Nvidia Corp and Johnson & Johnson are scheduled to meet at the White House this Wednesday, as per a Bloomberg report released on Monday.

The report mentioned that diverse industries, including defense, tech, healthcare, consumer products, and investment funds, are invited. The gathering will allow President Donald Trump to spotlight U.S. investments announced in the initial 100 days of his second term.

This meeting signifies a significant convergence of influential business leaders at the nation's capital to discuss future economic developments and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)