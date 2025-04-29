Unity in Grief: Opposition Calls for Special Session on Pahalgam Attack
Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special parliamentary session. The call is to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mainly tourists. The request aims to showcase national unity against terrorism.
The Congress party has made a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the need for a special parliamentary session in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack last week left 26 dead, predominantly tourists, and has spurred a national call for action.
Opposition leaders, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, argue that such a session would demonstrate India's collective resolve against terrorism. They emphasize the importance of unity and solidarity in these challenging times.
India has identified 'cross-border linkages' to the incident and is pledging severe retribution. The opposition believes a special parliamentary session will display national determination and provide a platform for representatives to voice their unified stance against terrorism.
