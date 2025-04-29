Unity in Grief: Opposition Calls for Special Session on Pahalgam Attack

The Congress party has made a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the need for a special parliamentary session in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack last week left 26 dead, predominantly tourists, and has spurred a national call for action.

Opposition leaders, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, argue that such a session would demonstrate India's collective resolve against terrorism. They emphasize the importance of unity and solidarity in these challenging times.

India has identified 'cross-border linkages' to the incident and is pledging severe retribution. The opposition believes a special parliamentary session will display national determination and provide a platform for representatives to voice their unified stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)