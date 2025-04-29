Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi: A Leader Committed to Constituencies Amid National Challenges

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari commends Rahul Gandhi for prioritizing his constituencies amidst his busy national commitments. Gandhi recently curbed his foreign trip post-Pahalgam attack to support community and political interests. Amid national turmoil, he continues to foster discussions on unity and development. Gandhi met leaders and victims of the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing unity.

Updated: 29-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:37 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendation from Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Rahul Gandhi has been lauded for his unwavering commitment to his constituencies during a time of national unrest. After the Pahalgam attack, Gandhi cut short his foreign visit, prioritizing his role in Raebareli and Amethi, showcasing his dedication to local and national obligations.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, setting the stage for his tours in Raebareli and Amethi. His endeavors in these regions illustrate his focus on community engagement, highlighting discussions on pivotal issues such as education and employment. This marks his second visit to these areas this year.

Gandhi's engagements also included a meeting with a Progressive International delegation alongside MP Sonia Gandhi, pointing to efforts in uniting global progressive forces. His recent visit to Srinagar post-Pahalgam terrorist attack reflects his commitment to national solidarity, underscoring the need for a unified stand against divisive threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

