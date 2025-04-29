Democrats Accuse Trump of Withholding Billions in Federal Funds

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The Trump administration faces allegations of withholding at least $436.87 billion of congresionally approved funds, according to top Democrats. The frozen funds affect several departments, including State and Transportation, amidst concerns about spending laws.

The Democrats argue that the White House, leveraging policy changes and efficiency claims, is challenging U.S. spending laws. The administration's stance, supported by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, has put a strain on programs designed for American families and communities.

This contentious issue raises constitutional concerns, as Congress maintains oversight over federal spending. Despite requests, the administration has yet to submit any formal rescission requests to Congress, prolonging the fiscal deadlock.

