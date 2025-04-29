New Era in India-Canada Relations as Carney Takes Charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Mark Carney on his recent victory in the Canadian federal elections, expressing optimism for renewing Indo-Canadian relations. Modi emphasized the shared democratic values and commitment to the rule of law that unite both countries.

Mark Carney, recognized as both an economist and a political newcomer, successfully led the Liberal Party to a noteworthy win. Despite tight competition with the Conservative Party, Carney's triumph marks the fourth consecutive victory for the Liberals since 2015. The recent elections were cast under the shadow of geopolitical tensions, including the tariff clashes with the United States.

India and Canada have faced strained relations following allegations under Justin Trudeau's administration regarding Indian agents' involvement in a murder case. With Trudeau's departure, there is renewed hope for repairing diplomatic ties, with new leadership in Canada offering a fresh start towards collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)