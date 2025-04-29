New Era in India-Canada Relations as Carney Takes Charge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Canada's new PM Mark Carney on his Liberal Party's election victory. Despite previous strained relations, Modi expressed eagerness to improve bilateral ties, especially after Trudeau's controversial allegations against India. Carney's leadership is seen as an opportunity for strengthening collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Mark Carney on his recent victory in the Canadian federal elections, expressing optimism for renewing Indo-Canadian relations. Modi emphasized the shared democratic values and commitment to the rule of law that unite both countries.
Mark Carney, recognized as both an economist and a political newcomer, successfully led the Liberal Party to a noteworthy win. Despite tight competition with the Conservative Party, Carney's triumph marks the fourth consecutive victory for the Liberals since 2015. The recent elections were cast under the shadow of geopolitical tensions, including the tariff clashes with the United States.
India and Canada have faced strained relations following allegations under Justin Trudeau's administration regarding Indian agents' involvement in a murder case. With Trudeau's departure, there is renewed hope for repairing diplomatic ties, with new leadership in Canada offering a fresh start towards collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Carney
- India
- Canada
- Liberal Party
- election
- victory
- bilateral ties
- Trudeau
- democratic values
ALSO READ
Stunning Upset: Noboa Seizes Victory in Ecuador's Presidential Election
Rory McIlroy Secures Career Grand Slam with Dramatic Masters Victory
Labor Party Edges Ahead: Albanese Gains Momentum as Election Looms
Crime and Politics in Ecuador: Noboa's Reelection Battle
Spotlight on Indian Representation: PAP Announces Indian Candidates for Upcoming Elections