Left Menu

New Era in India-Canada Relations as Carney Takes Charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Canada's new PM Mark Carney on his Liberal Party's election victory. Despite previous strained relations, Modi expressed eagerness to improve bilateral ties, especially after Trudeau's controversial allegations against India. Carney's leadership is seen as an opportunity for strengthening collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:19 IST
New Era in India-Canada Relations as Carney Takes Charge
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Mark Carney on his recent victory in the Canadian federal elections, expressing optimism for renewing Indo-Canadian relations. Modi emphasized the shared democratic values and commitment to the rule of law that unite both countries.

Mark Carney, recognized as both an economist and a political newcomer, successfully led the Liberal Party to a noteworthy win. Despite tight competition with the Conservative Party, Carney's triumph marks the fourth consecutive victory for the Liberals since 2015. The recent elections were cast under the shadow of geopolitical tensions, including the tariff clashes with the United States.

India and Canada have faced strained relations following allegations under Justin Trudeau's administration regarding Indian agents' involvement in a murder case. With Trudeau's departure, there is renewed hope for repairing diplomatic ties, with new leadership in Canada offering a fresh start towards collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025