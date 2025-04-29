Power Down: Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act

In a bold move to protest the Waqf Amendment Act, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi called for a nationwide blackout on April 30, urging people to turn off their lights between 9 PM and 9:15 PM. The Hyderabad parliamentarian claims the Act violates the fundamental rights enshrined in India's Constitution and disrupts the functioning of Waqf Boards.

Addressing a gathering organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) at the AIMIM headquarters, Owaisi pledged that protests would persist until the controversial legislation is repealed. He emphasized that this coordinated effort aims to send a strong message to the Narendra Modi government.

The 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' campaign includes a series of protests throughout Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, featuring public gatherings, human chains, and sit-ins. The campaign will reach its peak with a central sit-in protest scheduled for Hyderabad on June 1, as announced by the AIMPLB.

(With inputs from agencies.)