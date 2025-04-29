Left Menu

Power Down: Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls for a nationwide lights-out protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, claiming it violates constitutional rights and hampers Waqf Boards. The protest, organized by AIMPLB, includes various activities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, culminating in a central demonstration in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:28 IST
Power Down: Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to protest the Waqf Amendment Act, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi called for a nationwide blackout on April 30, urging people to turn off their lights between 9 PM and 9:15 PM. The Hyderabad parliamentarian claims the Act violates the fundamental rights enshrined in India's Constitution and disrupts the functioning of Waqf Boards.

Addressing a gathering organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) at the AIMIM headquarters, Owaisi pledged that protests would persist until the controversial legislation is repealed. He emphasized that this coordinated effort aims to send a strong message to the Narendra Modi government.

The 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' campaign includes a series of protests throughout Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, featuring public gatherings, human chains, and sit-ins. The campaign will reach its peak with a central sit-in protest scheduled for Hyderabad on June 1, as announced by the AIMPLB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025