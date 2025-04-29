Trump's Bold First 100 Days: From Tariffs to Workforce Cuts

In an assertive return to the White House, President Donald Trump has marked his first 100 days with a whirlwind of executive orders and policy shifts. The administration boasts revitalized American strength through decisive actions, including federal workforce reductions and imposing significant tariffs on major trade partners.

Yet, amid these transformations, Trump's opponents raise alarms over constitutional breaches and potential recession triggers. With nearly 140 executive orders, Trump's rate surpasses recent predecessors and echoes times of crisis like FDR's era. The ambitious 145% tariff against China highlights the administration's hardline trade approach, sparking global economic concerns.

In foreign relations, Trump's peace proposal involving Crimea stirs controversy, exemplifying his unyielding stance. Over 2,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died post-ceasefire, reflecting ongoing Middle Eastern tensions. Meanwhile, domestic deportations see significant increases amidst plummeting border crossings, emphasizing Trump's hardened immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)