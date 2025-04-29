Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: A Record-Setting Future Awaits

M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed confidence in the DMK's ability to retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Citing the state's impressive economic performance, Stalin announced plans for 'Version 2.0' of his Dravidian model government in 2026. He highlighted the state's top ranking in terms of GSDP and per capita income, which surpassed national figures significantly.

The Chief Minister attributed Tamil Nadu's growth to effective governance despite challenges from the Union Government and financial hurdles. He praised the efforts of his Cabinet and government staff in achieving these milestones. Stalin also detailed various initiatives, such as modernizing the police force and excising derogatory terms from official language, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the Dravidian model.

However, Stalin's confidence was met with skepticism from AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He criticized the 'Version 2.0' remark by questioning the ruling party's performance, particularly on women's safety, indicating a heated electoral battle ahead.

