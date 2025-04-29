Left Menu

Dravidian Model 2.0: Tamil Nadu's Growth and Future Prospects

Chief Minister M K Stalin confidently announced 'Version 2.0 loading in 2026,' highlighting Tamil Nadu's remarkable achievements under his tenure. The state led in economic growth and development, with significant strides in education, exports, and law enforcement. Stalin emphasized the Dravidian model's success despite hurdles.

Dravidian Model 2.0: Tamil Nadu's Growth and Future Prospects
In a confident address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured that his Dravidian model of governance will continue to thrive, announcing 'Version 2.0 loading in 2026.' He highlighted Tamil Nadu's impressive achievements under the DMK leadership, including a 9.69% growth rate, higher education strides, and robust electronic exports.

Asserting closer ties with the principles of inclusivity, Stalin marked historic economic milestones, noting the Gross State Domestic Product of Rs 17.23 lakh crore and per capita income of Rs 3.58 lakh, both leading in India. The Chief Minister attributed this progress to strong governance amidst multiple challenges.

Reaffirming dedication to modern governance, Stalin promised enhancements in law enforcement and announced the removal of the term 'colony' from official documents as a step towards eradicating vestiges of untouchability. While recounting his government's success, the opposition questioned his ambitious proclamations ahead of the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

