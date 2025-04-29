Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Congress Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday lambasted Congress leaders for their comments following the Pahalgam terror attack. He accused them of supporting Pakistan under the guise of secularism, insisting such sentiments were unacceptable. 'If they love Pakistan so much, they should leave India,' Kalyan asserted.

The criticism came after statements by Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and leader Saifuddin Soz, calling for restraint from war and suggesting terror acts don't discriminate by religion. Siddaramaiah clarified he didn't oppose war entirely but stressed it as a last resort. Meanwhile, Soz urged dialogue, not hostility.

Congress distanced itself from these remarks, labeling them as personal opinions not reflective of the party's view. Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh affirmed that the party's stance is represented by the Congress Working Committee and senior authorized officials. The Pahalgam assault, which claimed 26 lives, has heightened tensions and prompted stern Indian responses against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)